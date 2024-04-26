Celebrities are taking things into their own hands when it comes to their careers. Some sexy stars have signed up for the subscription-based website OnlyFans, known for its risqué content creators and NSFW posts.

While some celebrities have been candid about sharing pornographic or suggestive material with their subscribers, others offer exclusive behind-the-scenes content, videos of their workout routines and private messages. Still, these OnlyFans stars are coming out on top, with some creators raking in millions from their page.

In Touch takes a look at the stars who have collected a boatload of cash from OnlyFans.