A relationship milestone! Jennifer Garner‘s kids “finally” met boyfriend John Miller‘s kids, a source revealed to Us Weekly.

Jennifer’s three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, hung out with John’s two kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Caroline Campbell, at a food drive in honor of the actress’ 50th birthday on Saturday, April 16.

“Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife,” the insider added, noting “they all had friends there.” The introduction was “casual” and “easy,” the source assured.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer, 50, and John, 44, began seeing each other in October 2018. After two years together, the pair called it quits. However, come spring 2021, the businessman and the 13 Going on 30 star reconciled.

“Jen is still seeing John. It’s steady, and they’re both taking it one day at a time,” a separate insider told In Touch at the time. “She and John are in a good place. They’re a great match, probably better than she and Ben ever were, but of course, she would never say that publicly.”

Jennifer and Ben, 49, split in 2015 after nearly a decade of marriage. Since the pair’s divorce was finalized in 2018, the Good Will Hunting cowriter has moved on with Jennifer Lopez. Ben and the “Waiting for Tonight” artist, 52, are engaged for the second time since their original courtship from 2002 to 2004.

“Jen Garner is used to watching Ben jump in at the deep end so I wouldn’t say she’s shocked about the engagement,” an additional source dished to In Touch. “The children are a bigger priority to her than Ben and J. Lo’s engagement.”

Prior to their engagement, Ben was in hot water over comments he made about his marriage to Jennifer during a December 2021 interview with Howard Stern. The Jersey Girl actor suggested her “started drinking alcohol” because he felt “trapped.”

However, a month later, Ben clarified his statement while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“[Howard and I] talked a lot about my family and divorce and alcoholism and struggling with real things and how you have to be accountable and loving and how I work with my ex-wife and how I’m so proud of the way that we work together for our kids,” he recalled.

“I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff,” Ben continued. “They said that blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy.”