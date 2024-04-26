Conjoined twin Abby Hensel quietly married her husband, Josh Bowling, more than two years ago and fans are curious about the details of her new partner.

Who Is Abby Hensel’s Husband Josh Bowling?

Not much is known about Abby’s husband. Josh’s Facebook account describes him simply as a “father, veteran and a nurse.”

Josh was also previously married to a woman named Annica Rose Bowling. She filed for dissolution of marriage with a child on June 7, 2019, with the reason stated as “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The former couple share one child, a daughter, and participated in mediation before reaching a custody agreement.

In the filing, Annica requested “temporary spousal maintenance payable by” Josh as she was “not capable of self-support.” At the time, Josh was working full time as a Hospice Registered Nurse Case Manager for St. Croix Hospice in Oakdale, Minnesota, and earning $62,500 annually. He also received $560 per month in Veterans Affairs (VA) disability benefits. According to the documents, Josh agreed to pay Annica spousal support for 24 consecutive months.

When Did Abby and Josh Get Married?

Abby and Josh tied the knot in 2021, according to public records viewed by Today.

“Abby and Josh are very happy,” a source exclusively told In Touch about the romance on April 11, 2024. “And Abby and Josh are grateful to have such an inspiring love story.”

Where Do Josh and Abby Live?

Josh and Abby live a private life in Minnesota, where Abby works as a fifth-grade teacher alongside her sister, Brittany Hensel.

Do Josh and Abby Want Kids?

Fans are curious if the couple wants kids considering Abby and her sister Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins — sharing a single body, a bloodstream and all organs below the waist, including the intestines, the bladder and the reproductive organs.

Abby and Brittany said they saw motherhood in their future during a documentary filmed during their teen years. “We are going to be moms one day,” Abby declared. Their mother agreed that having children “is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them.”

Abby is already getting her practice in as a stepmom to Josh’s daughter, Isabella. “Abby absolutely loves her,” a separate source told In Touch about Abby’s relationship with her stepdaughter. “And Abby loves her life with Josh and her sister. As long as they’re happy, she doesn’t care what anyone else thinks.”