Ben Affleck “respects” ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s boyfriend John Miller especially when it comes to how he handles their relationship out of the public eye, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He’s met John and approves that he’s not looking for publicity or to ride on Jen’s coattails,” the insider adds. “[John’s] a standup guy, he’s divorced with kids of his own, he gets it. John is there for Jen, and he completely understands boundaries.”

Speaking of boundaries, both Jennifer, 50, and John like to keep their relationship private.

“As much as everyone wants to know the status of their relationship, they aren’t going to sit down and talk about it,” the source says of John’s approach to the press. “That’s not what John wants, and Jen totally respects that. He’s not about the public display just because it’s what everyone else does.”

When it comes to televising his relationship, it’s just “not [John’s] style,” according to the insider.

As for how she views their romance, the mother of three “considers herself blessed” to have the CaliGroup CEO in her life, another source previously told In Touch.

“Jen and John are together, and they’re happy,” the insider said. “Jen absolutely loves John, he’s super normal, a great dad, successful and handsome.”

Jennifer, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-husband Ben, made sure her kids were introduced to John’s two children while they all celebrated the actress’ 50th birthday on April 16.

“All the kids have met him and each other, it wasn’t a big deal,” the source added of their respective kids meeting. “The blending of all the families has happened at a very natural progression. They’re all just going on with their lives.”

After the pair were first romantically linked in October 2018, In Touch broke the news that the pair split up two years later.

However, flash-forward to spring 2021, and the businessman and Jennifer had reconnected and rekindled their romance for good.

Before John entered her life, Jennifer was married to Ben from 2005 to 2015, with the former pair’s divorce being finalized in 2018.

Meanwhile, Ben has since rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, and the two have gotten engaged for the second time after he popped the question earlier in April.