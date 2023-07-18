Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are in the midst of a messy divorce, but their relationship was seemingly solid as a rock for many years. It all began with their first meeting in the ‘90s, an interaction that would later lead to a brief split, a wedding and three children. Keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Kevin and Christine’s relationship.

Early 1990s: Kevin and Christine Meet

Kevin and Christine first crossed paths in the early ‘90s when Kevin was practicing golf for his sports comedy Tin Cup. Christine alleged in her divorce filings that she was 18 at the time, while Kevin was around 37 years old. He was also married to his then-wife, Cindy Silva, with whom he shares three children. Kevin and Cindy got divorced in 1994. Kevin then dated Bridget Rooney from 1995 to 1998, and they share a son named Liam.

1999: Kevin and Christine Begin Dating

Following Kevin’s split from Bridget, he and Christine met up again and began dating.

2003: Kevin and Christine Split for the First Time

Kevin and Christine continued their romance until 2003, when they briefly split due to differing opinions on having children. Christine reportedly wanted to start a family, but Kevin wasn’t sure he wanted to raise any more kids. The split didn’t last long, though, as they quickly gave the relationship another chance.

Kevin addressed their brief split in a June 2018 interview with Closer Weekly, revealing that “fear” got in the way because he didn’t know if he could be a good father. However, he later came to his senses.

“I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?’” he recalled. “That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

Giacomo Morini/Shutterstock

2004: Kevin and Christine Get Married

Not long after their reconciliation, Kevin and Christine tied the knot at his home in Aspen, Colorado, known as Dunbar Ranch.

2007: Kevin and Christine Welcome Their Son Cayden

Kevin and Christine’s first child, a son named Cayden, was born on May 6, 2007.

2009: Christine Gives Birth to Their Son Hayes

Kevin and Christine then welcomed their second son, Hayes, on February 12, 2009.

2010: Kevin and Christine Welcome Their Daughter Grace

Kevin and Christine’s third child, a daughter named Grace, was born on June 2, 2010. The former couple has raised their kids mostly out of the spotlight, with the exception of attending a few movie premieres together.

May 2023: Christine Files for Divorce

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin on May 1, 2023, after 18 years of marriage, In Touch confirmed at the time. The news shocked the world, but Kevin and Christine had reportedly tried to work things out before coming to the decision to divorce.

“I believe they did have counseling, even though it’s not one of Kevin’s favorite things to do,” a source told In Touch. “Put it this way, neither of them really wanted a divorce. They tried to make it work, but they both decided it was time and the best thing to do for the entire family.”

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As for what exactly led to the divorce, rumors swirled of an affair, constant fights and Christine pressuring Kevin to leave his show Yellowstone, although she denied the latter was the reason.

“I have avoided being public about the reasons for our divorce,” she stated in the divorce paperwork. “I have done this to protect our family’s privacy.”

June 2023: Kevin Requests That Christine Move Out of Their Home

The divorce got messy in June when Kevin filed a declaration with the court to request that Christine vacate their home in Carpinteria, California, In Touch confirmed. A few weeks later, new paperwork filed by Kevin’s lawyer on July 5 claimed that Christine “stubbornly refused” to move out.

Additional paperwork was filed on July 14 to “prevent [Christine] from removing [Kevin’s] separate property from his home, and to insure an orderly process for the removal of her separate property (if any).” In response to this, Christine said her estranged husband’s “apparent fear that I will strip the house bare” was “completely unfounded.”

July 2023: Judge Reaches a Ruling on Kevin’s Child Support Payments

Additionally, judge Thomas Anderle ruled on July 11 that Kevin would have to pay Christine $129,755 per month in child support. This amount is less than half of Christine’s initial request of $248,444 per month, which Kevin said was “highly inflated and unsubstantiated.”