Still on! Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, are still going strong after reuniting in the spring of 2021, but still plan to continue to take things slow, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Jen is still seeing John. It’s steady, and they’re both taking it one day at a time,” the insider says. “She and John are in a good place. They’re a great match, probably better than she and [Ben Affleck] ever were, but of course, she would never say that publicly.”

Recently, there seems to be a bit of conflict between the formerly married couple following Ben’s appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, December 14.

The Argo director, 49, took a less-than-kind shot at Jennifer 49, during the show, stating he would “probably still be drinking” if he was still married to the 13 Going on 30 star. He added that feeling “trapped” was “part of why [he] started drinking alcohol.”

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” the Gone Girl actor told Howard, 67.

“Jen isn’t particularly happy with Ben’s wording on the subject of why they divorced,” a source previously told In Touch on the same day of the interview. “If you think about it, it’s kind of a slap in the face to Jen and their kids.”

Ben and Jennifer share three children together, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. While the pair have certainly experienced their ups and downs, they seemed to have been on the same page when it came to coparenting since their divorce in 2018.

Ben further explained in the interview that there were moments of tension but that he and the Elektra actress handled the breakup “amicably.”

“Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over the custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes,” he said at the time. “But fundamentally, it was always underpinned with respect. I knew she was a good mom. I hope that she knew that I was a good dad.”

Since their divorce, both Ben and Jennifer have seen other people. Ben rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, while the Alias star is back with the Cali Group chairman, 43. And while Ben and J. Lo, 52, have had a PDA-packed romance, Jennifer and John, who have had an off-again, on-again relationship since 2018, prefer to take things slow and keep their love life more private.

In October and November, Jennifer sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger. However, while the pair seem to be spending time together, they both have yet to confirm their relationship.

“Jen and John’s relationship isn’t as intense as J. Lo and Ben’s. They have a great companionship and are seeing where it leads,” another insider told In Touch in June.