Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) revealed her plans to homeschool her eldest son, Gideon.

After Joy-Anna, 26, took to Instagram on Thursday, April 25, to share a video of her helping Gideon, 6, read a book. “When learning to read finally clicks,” text stated on the clip as Gideon successfully read a line from a book out loud.

The adorable clip concluded with Joy-Anna telling Gideon he successfully read, and he squealed with excitement.

Shortly after the Counting On alum shared the video, one fan took to the comments section to ask about the curriculum she uses to homeschool him. “He has a tutor for an hour 2x a week doing the Barton Reading & Spelling,” Joy-Anna responded in the comments section. “And then I use The Good and The Beautiful curriculum, flash cards, etc.”

In addition to Gideon, Joy-Anna is also the mother to daughter Evelyn, 3, and son Gunner, 10 months, who she shares with husband Austin Forsyth.

It likely won’t surprise fans that Joy-Anna and Austin, 30, have chosen to homeschool their kids, as Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar also chose that route of education for their 19 children. The Duggar kids were homeschooled through the controversial program known as the Advanced Training Institute, which was founded by former Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) leader Bill Gothard.

The curriculum was “a Christian home education program that exhorted families to center their lives and learning around the Word of God,” according to ATI’s website. The program was launched in 1984 and was shut down in 2021.

The program was met with controversy because the primary source of learning for all subjects came from scripture.

While some of the Duggar kids have chosen to follow in their parents’ footsteps, not all of Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle’s children have opted to homeschool their own children.

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derrick Dillard, revealed that they enrolled their eldest son, Israel, in kindergarten at a public school in 2020. “We have already been homeschooling him some, but decided it would be fun to let him go to kindergarten this year. It’s extra special because it’s the same school district Derick enrolled in over 25 years ago,” the couple explained in a blog post on their website at the time.

Meanwhile, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) revealed to The New York Times that she did not plan on homeschooling her children in February 2023.