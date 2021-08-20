Notoriously private couple, Jennifer Garner and on-again boyfriend John Miller, were recently spotted out and about in New York City.

On Sunday, August 15, the 13 Going on 30 star, 49, was photographed in Manhattan with the Cali Group chairman, 43, after rekindling their romance in May.

The pair originally split in August 2020 after two years of dating, but there was always a chance the couple would reconnect, a source told In Touch at the time.

“They split up before L.A. went into lockdown,” the insider said. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

Rumors that the couple reunited first began circulating in May when Us Weekly reported the couple was “back on.” The couple has yet to confirm or deny their relationship status.

The Golden Globe winner and the CEO began casually dating in 2018, shortly before the Yes Day producer finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck — the amicable exes announced their split in 2015. The Good Will Hunting actor, 49, is also enjoying a rekindled romance with his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, albeit a bit more in the public eye.

“Jen and John’s relationship isn’t as intense as J. Lo and Ben’s. They have a great companionship and are seeing where it leads,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in June.

The relationship between the Oscar winner and Grammy winner, 52, has been making headlines since May, shortly after the singer/actress and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced their split on April 15. Bennifer, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, have been moving quickly with their relationship, with rumors that an engagement is “around the corner.”

In contrast to Ben and J. Lo’s whirlwind romance, the Elektra star and the CEO seem to prefer to take things slowly and keep dates more private.

“[John] goes to [Jen’s] house or she’ll go to his and she cooks them dinner,” the source said, adding that one of the actress’ specialties is beef bourguignon. Or the couple will go “for evening walks on the beach and [do] simple things.”

Jennifer shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with the Argo director.

John, who has two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, appears to be on the same page while navigating raising kids with an ex.

“[He’s] very independent and likes to take things slow,” the insider told In Touch in August 2020. “[He’s] also coparenting, so he’s not trying to insert himself in Jen’s public life. He’s fine being in the background.”