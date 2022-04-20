Happily ever after! Jennifer Garner “considers herself blessed” to have businessman boyfriend John Miller in her life, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Jen and John are together and they’re happy,” the insider says. “Jen absolutely loves John, he’s super normal, a great dad, successful and handsome.”

Jennifer’s three children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck – were recently introduced to John’s two kids during the actress’ 50th birthday celebration on April 16.

“All the kids have met him and each other, it wasn’t a big deal,” the source adds. “The blending of all the families has happened at a very natural progression. They’re all just going on with their lives.”

“Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife,” another insider told Us Weekly. The introduction was “casual” and “easy,” the source assured.

Jennifer, 50, and John, 44, were first linked in October 2018. After two years together, In Touch broke the news that the pair called it quits. In spring 2021, however, the businessman and the 13 Going on 30 actress reconnected and have been going strong since.

Though the couple have taken steps to blend their families, the first source noted that “she’s not pushing him to marry her.”

“That’s not her,” the insider tells In Touch. “He’s crazy about her too. She’s happy with the way her life is right now. Jen is grateful, she considers herself blessed and she’s taking life one day at a time.”

Jennifer was famously linked to Ben, 49, after his split from Jennifer Lopez in early-2004. The pair were wed in June 2005, but ultimately split in 2015 after nearly a decade of marriage. Since the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2018, the Armageddon star has rekindled his romance with J. Lo. Ben and the “I’m Real” songstress, 52, are engaged for the second time after he popped the question earlier this month.

“Jen Garner is used to watching Ben jump in at the deep end so I wouldn’t say she’s shocked about the engagement,” an additional source previously spilled to In Touch. “The children are a bigger priority to her than Ben and J. Lo’s engagement.”