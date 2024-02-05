On February 5, 2024, Buckingham Palace made the shocking announcement that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer just one week after his hospitalization for prostate surgery. Now, many people are wondering what this means for the royal’s duties and how serious his illness is.

What Did the Palace Say About King Charles’ Cancer?

While Buckingham Palace did not release any details about the king’s diagnosis, their statement on Instagram revealed that “a separate issue of concern was noted” during his recent hospital stay, which was related to his prostate.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement continued. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Buckingham Palace added that Charles “is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

In conclusion, the statement noted that the 75-year-old royal “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Why Was King Charles Hospitalized?

The cancer diagnosis announcement came days after Charles was admitted to the hospital for a scheduled surgery to treat his enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace revealed the king’s plans to have the surgery on January 17, 2024.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the palace announced at the time. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

On January 29, Buckingham Palace shared a thank you to those who sent well wishes to the king during his hospital stay.

“His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness,” the statement on Instagram added.

Has King Charles Left the Hospital?

Charles was released from the hospital following his surgery on January 29, according to multiple reports. He was seen in public for the first time after the procedure one day before his cancer diagnosis was revealed. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, attended a service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on February 4, 2024. The couple was seen smiling and waving at photographers at the event.