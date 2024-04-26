After Kanye West split from wife Kim Kardashian in early 2021, it didn’t take long for the rapper — who legally changed his name to Ye — to move on.

He quickly began dating and was tied to Irina Shayk, Julia Fox and Chaney Jones before falling for Australian architect and entrepreneur Bianca Censori, who’s worked for his fashion brand Yeezy since November 2020.

As things began heating up between the two, it was reported in January 2023 that Ye and Bianca wed in a “private ceremony,” though it was unclear at the time whether or not the union was legally binding (according to The Daily Mail, it is — they reportedly wed under a “confidential marriage” license).

Still, he and Bianca are spotted almost everywhere — and they are certainly getting attention. Bianca is constantly turning heads with her barely-there ensembles, which seem to be inspired by Ye. In Touch looks back on their relationship.