Her first single holiday is in the books! On Thursday, November 28, Jenelle Evans revealed that she’d had a successful turkey day amid her divorce from and restraining order against estranged husband David Eason. The Teen Mom 2 alum took to Twitter to wish her followers a happy holiday — and reveal that she’s pretty happy herself. As she settles into her new life in Nashville, Tennessee, it seems like everything is coming together.

“Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃💓” Jenelle, 27, told fans. “Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself. 👌🏼” And she does mean all of her kids. One of the star’s retweets revealed that she didn’t celebrate alone. In addition to her son Kaiser and daughter Ensley, mom Barbara Evans and son Jace also joined in for the special day.

“Just saw [Jenelle’s] mother and Jace on my flight to Nashville,” a fan shared on the social media site on Wednesday, November 27. “Barb talked to my 3 year old and said he did really good on the flight. 😅🤘🏼I swear I wasn’t even looking, but I recognized her voice and turned around so quick. 😂”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Twitter

It seems like everything is coming together for the mother of three. Just before the holiday, she revealed that she and BFF Tori Rhyne had put their bad blood behind them and were back in each other’s good graces. “I totally miss you, dude,” Tori wrote on Facebook. “I can’t wait to see you and the kids soon. So glad we’re friends again. [I don’t care] what people say either. Some people hate us, some people love us. And I, personally, love us. On a side note, I’m very happy for you and also very proud of you. Just wanted to give you a little shout out. So there it is. 😇💕😅”

Jenelle also buried the hatchet with her ex Nathan Griffith. On November 21, the parents of 5-year-old Kaiser revealed that they finally had a “healthy relationship” again after years of drama. “I am so appreciative,” Nathan, 32, shared. “[It’s] something we should [have] had [three to four] years ago.” The mom of three also had some sweet words for her ex just months after she slammed him online following their custody battle. “Thank you for being there for Kaiser,” she wrote. “And helping out lately.”