Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Friday, December 20, to share an honest update about how she’s doing amid her split from estranged husband, David Eason. The MTV alum revealed she was dealing with “anxiety” in the midst of all of her recent life changes.

“I was soooo [sic] tired … until anxiety hit me,” the 28-year-old wrote in a text post on her Instagram Story. She added the crying with tears emoji and the shrugging emoji.

Instagram

It’s understandable that Jenelle would be feeling anxious. In the last two months, she announced she would be divorcing David, 31, after only two years of marriage. After that, she picked up two of her kids, Kaiser and Ensley, and moved out of the marital home she shared with David in North Carolina. She relocated to Nashville, where she would be starting her new life.

On Thursday, December 19, Jenelle celebrated her 28th birthday and she shared a quote that seemingly summed up where her next chapter in life would be leading her. “‘Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person.’ – Gerard Way #HappyBirthdayToMe 🎉🎈,” she captioned a set of two photos of her looking happy and healthy.

Jenelle used to get a lot of backlash from fans online when she was with David, especially after his dog killing incident in April when he shot and killed her dog, Nugget, in the family’s backyard. But now that Jenelle is no longer with David, it seems like fans are rallying around her and giving her support.

“Good for you Jenelle! I’m proud of you and I’m so thrilled that you got your family and friends back in your life. Keep grinding girl you look happy for the first time in years❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “It’s a new start, go and show everyone sweetie. You do [not] need a man, be [an] independent woman first, love yourself and [someone] will then love you fully, x.”

I know the critics will criticize and I know the “hatters” aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen @PBandJenelley_1 make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking. I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) December 19, 2019

In fact, Jenelle’s ex-fiancé and Kaiser’s dad, Nathan Griffith, even shared his support for her in a sweet, public tribute to Jenelle on her birthday. “I know the critics will criticize and I know the “hatters” aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen [Jenelle] make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking. I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” he wrote.