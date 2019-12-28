Doing just fine! Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her children seem to be adjusted well amid her split from estranged husband David Eason — especially her daughter, Ensley. On Saturday, December 28, Jenelle took to Instagram to share a cute snap of her 2-year-old daughter, whom she shares with David, as she played with some stickers following the family’s first Christmas in their new home base, Nashville.

Jenelle, 28, snapped a photo of her little girl’s foot, which was covered on the bottom with tons of tiny stickers. “Stickers on her feet, living her best life,” Jenelle captioned the shot, while adding a laughing with tears emoji and a smiley face with three hearts emoji.

It seems like the post-Christmas fun is still going strong for little Ensley and her older brothers Kaiser, 5, and Jace, 10. On Friday, December 27, Jenelle took to her Instagram Story to share some clips of her kiddos playing outside with what seemed to be some of their Christmas presents. In one clip, Jace skated down a gravel driveway with a Razor Ripstik Caster Board while Ensley held onto her mama as she attempted to get the hang of her new rollerskates. In another clip, Jace recorded his mom as she tried her hand at the Ripstick.

Shortly after their playtime outside, Jenelle took to her IG Story to share a GIF that summed up exactly how she felt while spending the holidays as a single mama with her kids. “God, I’m so happy,” read a GIF from Showtime’s TV series, SMILF, which is a show about a single mom.

It seems like the former MTV star is not regretting her decision to divorce David, 31, back in October. Since Jenelle only has custody of two of her three kids — her mom, Barbara Evans, has custody of Jace — she picked up and relocated herself, Ensley and Kaiser to Nashville while leaving David behind in their marital home in North Carolina. In the midst of their breakup, Jenelle and her children were also granted a restraining order against David. On December 11, Radar Online reported that a judge had extended the restraining order until their next court hearing in January 2020, which means David did not spend Thanksgiving or Christmas with their shared daughter, Ensley.

On December 20, David took to his own Instagram page to reveal how he was celebrating the holidays amid the estrangement from wife Jenelle, his daughter Ensley and stepsons Jace and Kaiser. David posed in front of his Christmas tree with his daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa — who is also the only one of David’s three children who he currently has custody of. “Merry Christmas from our family to yours!” he captioned the photo.