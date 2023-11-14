Jenelle Evans is standing by David Eason after he was charged with child abuse involving her teenage son, Jace. The Teen Mom 2 alum responded via video to a critic who accused her of “always [choosing] men over her kids” after she posted a series of photos with David on Instagram on November 10.

“Because I post a picture of me and my husband of a photo shoot that we did, like, three months ago before any of these incidents happened, I’m a horrible person?” Jenelle, 31, began. “I choose men over my children? Someone I was with since 2015. I think you’re confused because last time I checked David’s part of our family and I’m not going to choose one person or the other. Why do I have to choose?”

The former reality star also seemingly compared her TikTok critic to her mom, Barbara Evans. “The words that you are speaking into existence all come out of one person’s mouth and have always come out of one person’s mouth,” she continued. “‘You choose men over your child.’ Who does that sound like?” She filmed the video from the front seat of a car that David, 35, was driving.

Jenelle concluded her message by continuing to praise David, 35, for supporting her through difficult times. “That post was made about my husband because he has helped me through depression,” she said. “Even though he’s sitting here with all the accusations in the world, he’s actually been helping me. I appreciate that [with] everything David’s going through, he’s actually pulling through and putting it aside to help me through my emotions.”

David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October following a September 28 incident involving Jace. The 14-year-old attempted to run away from home for the third time and was hospitalized with visible marks on his body, which led to the police and Child Protective Services (CPS) getting involved.

A police report revealed that Jace allegedly accused David of assaulting him before he ran away. “[Barbara] advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding,” the report, obtained by The Ashley, said. Jace had previously attempted to run away on August 15 and August 28.

Meanwhile, Jenelle has continuously stood by David. In an October 15 TikTok, she defended her husband, insisting that the public “has no idea about the details” of the situation. “It makes me really sad for David,” she said. “Because David is like, he’s taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man.”

Jenelle shares Jace with her ex Andrew Lewis. She and David have one daughter, Ensley, 7, and she has a son Kaiser, 9, with ex Nathan Griffith. David also has a daughter Maryssa, 16, and son Kaden, 10, from two previous relationships.