Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, ​allegedly “injured” her eldest son, Jace Evans,​which is what led to David’s misdemeanor child abuse charges.

David, 35, has been accused of inflicting physical injury on Jace, 14, that caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The documents also claim that the teen’s injuries weren’t sustained by accident.

The legal documents don’t reveal exactly what happened between David and Jace. However, they state that the alleged incident took place on September 28, which was the same day Jace ran away from home for a third time.

Jenelle, 31, told authorities that Jace snuck out of a window in their home and left without his cell phone. Police later visited her mother Barbara Evans‘ home, though Jace was not there. However, Jace allegedly told his grandmother, 70, that David had assaulted him.

“Made contact with Barbara who advised [Jace] was not at the residence…” the police report stated, which was obtained by The Ashley. “She advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding.”

Jace was eventually located and was hospitalized, where visible injuries were found. “CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively confirmed to In Touch at the time. “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

David was under investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS) and North Carolina’s Columbus County Police following Jace’s disappearance and was charged with misdemeanor child abuse involving his stepson on October 24.

Just hours after David was charged, Jenelle broke her silence by issuing a statement via her Instagram Stories. “You would think police wouldn’t make a one sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents,” the former MTV star wrote. “This seems like a very bias situation like everytime before. I trusted the detective with all my heart.. Forgot you can’t trust cops.. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

Jace – whom the former reality star shares with ex Andrew Lewis – was first reported missing on August 15 after he didn’t return home after school. He was later located “in the trees behind the school building,” per his Snapchat location.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Jenelle reported he went missing for a second time on August 28 after she had not seen him for hours. Jace was eventually found at a gas station about 10 minutes away from the family’s home in North Carolina.

In light of the CPS investigation, Jenelle stood up for David and said he has “the most patience I’ve ever seen” in an October 15 TikTok video.

“He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” the mother of three explained. “It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much.”

David is due in court for his misdemeanor charges on November 29, according to court records viewed by In Touch.