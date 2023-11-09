Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ son Jace Evans has reportedly not been in contact with his mother or her husband, David Eason, since he accused David of abuse.

An insider revealed to The U.S. Sun that Jace, 14, has been living with grandmother Barbara Evans since his hospitalization in early October after David, 35, allegedly assaulted the teen, which resulted in a CPS investigation. David was subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

“Jace has not spoken to Jenelle since the incident, and Jenelle hasn’t reached out to try to talk to him, either,” the source said. “He is still at Barbara’s, of course, and he’s enrolled in a new school. It sounds like Jace is doing well back with Barbara.”

Meanwhile, sources told TMZ that although Jace is living with Barbara, 70, he is still under custody of Child Protective Services (CPS). However, the insiders also revealed that Jace is “happier” than he’s been in a long time. Barbara — who had custody of Jace until her daughter regained parental rights in March — is reportedly not in contact with Jenelle, 31, either.

Jenelle’s rep did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

David was handed down his misdemeanor child abuse charge after CPS and Columbus County law enforcement found that Jace’s claims that his stepfather “assaulted” him were true. The incident occurred on September 28, the same day that Jace ran away from home for the third time in two months, according to the court summons obtained by In Touch on October 26.

“The defendant unlawfully and willfully did being the parent of [Jace Evans], who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” the document read. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

David is due to appear in court for the charge on November 29, according to the court docs.

Following the news of the charge, Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, exclusively told In Touch that the couple’s “main focus” was Jace and his “mental health.”

“Everything else is secondary,” Keen continued. “Currently loaded up with a serious legal team to deal with David’s charges, criminal charges and civil suits that Jenelle has filed.”

Jenelle’s rep added that the Teen Mom star is “continuing to file against other entities” who were allegedly “responsible for twisting and spinning the facts and truth causing irreparable damage to Jenelle’s family and current business dealings.”

“We were asked to remain quiet for now by Jenelle’s legal team, and out of respect for Jace and his mental state and privacy by Jenelle,” Keen concluded. “But we will release more direct and truthful facts as we’re able too, according to Jenelle’s legal team recommendations and Jace’s journey of healing and growth.”

The statement came after Jenelle took to social media on October 24 to accuse local police of conducting a “one-sided investigation.” Later, the reality TV alum said she felt “very betrayed by every person” in her life in a TikTok video on November 1.

“It’s so hard for me to talk without crying. Life keeps hitting me with these bowling balls and it’s really hard to deal with all the emotions,” she said. “I’m just trying to do my best.”