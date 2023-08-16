Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a tumultuous relationship. Following her split from ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, Jenelle met David on Tinder in September 2015. After a whirlwind romance, the pair welcomed their daughter, Ensley, in January 2017 and tied the knot later that year.

However, Jenelle and David have not lived in marital bliss. The couple have faced several rough patched in their marriage and even briefly separated in October 2019 before getting back together months later. Unfortunately, the couple faced even more drama in their marriage in August 2023, which played out publicly on social media.

Did Jenelle Evans and David Eason Split?

Jenelle and David briefly separated in October 2019, just months after she was fired by MTV. The former reality star announced the split via social media at the time, adding that she and the children had moved out of the couple’s North Carolina home.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” the mother of three said at the time. However, the split didn’t last long and they reconciled five months later.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Faced Several Issues in Their Marriage

In September 2022, Jenelle admitted she was “fed up” with David’s lack of income while appearing on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“Me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately. It’s been on and off,” she told former costar Briana DeJesus. “Everyone knows he doesn’t have a job. It’s like, I’m sitting here providing for everyone, for years, and it’s still the same!”

Jenelle added that she was “giving him a cold shoulder,” and that they had been communicating via text instead of talking in person.

Three months later, Jenelle claimed David blocked her phone number and accused him of ruining her birthday in December 2022. “I don’t want to explain but just know that my birthday was ruined because of a narcissistic asshole,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “My kids and Maryssa are the best, and I couldn’t have asked for better kids.”

However, Jenelle and David seemingly worked out their issues later that month when she responded to a fan who noted she previously called him a “narcissist.” Jenelle stood by the comment by stating that her husband “can be sometimes.”

She then addressed social media users who questioned why she ditched her wedding band, explaining that she stopped wearing the ring during arguments. “Depending on what you argue with your spouse about, it could be healthy or unhealthy,” Jenelle explained. “For instance, our argument was about luggage.”

One fan responded to the clip by saying that they hoped Jenelle kicked out David “for good,” though the 16 & Pregnant alum said that wasn’t the case. “Because we argued about luggage?! Right,” Jenelle said. “You have no idea.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Marriage Hit a Rough Patch Again in August 2023

Jenelle and David have let their problems be known on social media. On August 11, Jenelle took to Facebook to admit she felt “stuck” in her marriage.

“Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting,” she wrote. “I need to force myself to have friends because at this point I’m making myself introverted.”

David fired back by saying, “Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!” The feud continued when Jenelle responded, “If you like to be alone stop begging me to be around me.”

“I have gave you space when I went alone to the beach this weekend, doing my errands alone. It’s been amazing!” she continued. David added, “Yea and when I give you space all hell breaks loose!”

The couple have seemingly blocked each other on social media following the exchange, as all of David’s comments have been deleted.

She continued to share insight into their problems when she told fans “things have not been going [her] way lately” in a TikTok video. “But you know, having a little marital issues and bickering back and forth a lot lately for like a straight week and I like am really exhausted about it,” Jenelle stated. “Just trying to deal with everything as I can.”

Jenelle made even more claims about her husband in an August 12 Facebook post, ​alleging that he stole from her and hinted at infidelity.

“You’re right David Eason, I have depression because of you. I’ve been mentioning my feelings to the public for a few days now,” Jenelle began. “Stolen debit cards, name calling, buying every toy you want in life and asking for another motorcycle for weeks now, planning and paying for all family trips, having lots of ‘fun’ IN MY OWN HOUSE when I was in [Tennessee] (2019) that I pay for, not coming home until late hours, hearing ‘no one likes you, that’s why you don’t have friends’ on top of lots of other negative things, constantly pushing you off of me because I don’t want you to touch me.”

The former TV personality continued, “The constant put down I receive everyday is distracting and would discourage anyone from focusing on their life, which I’m not going to let happen ever again. I’m sick of begging you to change and step up for the family. It’s time to start selling.”

She later doubled down on her previous claims that she’s the one “providing for everyone,” sharing a post via Facebook that read, “CANT NOBODYYYY SAY I GO FOR MONEY.”

“Yall see half of my exs I was the money,” she added. She continued to throw shade when she shared another post later that day that read, “You know why kids don’t listen? It’s because their dad doesn’t listen either.”