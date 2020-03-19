These sweet siblings are getting so close! Tori Roloff’s children may have needed a little time to get comfortable with each other, but her new photo of them cuddling up proves they’ve become incredibly close. On Wednesday, March 18, the Little People, Big World mama shared a new picture of Jackson and Lilah on her Instagram Story, and it pretty much melted everyone’s hearts.

“I actually can’t,” Tori, 28, captioned the black-and-white photo, which showed the tiny tots all cozy together under the covers. “I’m living for these moments. Yes, they’re holding hands!”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The Roloff siblings have come a long way since the mom of two had to bribe her son with candy in order to get him anywhere near his younger sister. Though the littlest LPBW siblings have always liked each other, in the past, Jackson used to prefer to “admire” Lilah “from afar.” Tori admitted he was “a little standoffish” in December 2019. Luckily, by January 2020, the two “were making some good sibling progress.”

In February 2020, the tots took their budding friendship to the next level as Jackson happily sat with Lilah in his lap during a family trip to Disneyland. “THIS … this makes it all worth it,” the mom of two wrote as she posted a picture of her kids wearing their Mickey hats while propped up in bed. “Sharing my love of Disney with my two kiddos has my heart so full. So blessed to be able to share this magic with my little family.”

Now, the kiddos are even sharing clothes. On March 18, the mom posted a new picture of her daughter looking too cute in her son’s hand-me-down onesie. “I’m sort of obsessed with dressing Lilah in Jackson’s old clothes,” she admitted. Jackson didn’t seem to mind sharing, either. Donning his own matching grey sweatsuit, he wrapped his hands around his little sis to pose for a pic.

Tori even confessed he’s going out of his way to spend time with his sister — not just smiling when mom brings out the camera. “Moments like this remind me to keep up my spirits,” she told fans. “I’m thankful … for Jackson who asks me to hold ‘baby Lilah Ray’ now.” It’s official. These two tots are painfully precious.