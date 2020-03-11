Rub-a-dub-dub, someone’s having fun in the tub! Tori Roloff’s daughter, Lilah Ray, is one of the cutest celebrity kids around, and she reached peak adorable status during bath time on Tuesday, March 10. The Little People, Big World star shared a sweet video of her little one splashing around and kicking her legs on her Instagram Story, and it’s pretty much impossible to watch without dying from the cuteness.

Even Tori, 28, couldn’t help but laugh as she watched her daughter enjoying the soak. “Someone loves her bath time,” she captioned one clip. “I love her little leg movements!” she wrote on another. To be honest, we’re kind of obsessed with them, too. But then again, we think everything the 3-month-old does is pretty precious.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Recently, the tiny tot reached a new milestone as she slept all night in her crib. Her mom celebrated the accomplishment on social media, sharing a photo of her grinning little girl. “Are you actually kidding me?! This happy bean slept in her crib last night!! My mama heart is so proud and sad all at the same time!!” she wrote on Instagram. Though she couldn’t believe how fast her daughter was growing up, she was excited to see her “personality is really starting to shine.”

So far, it seems Lilah is fitting in perfectly with the rest of the Roloff crew. In addition to appreciating sleep (“sometimes”), she’s also getting along with her big brother, Jackson. The two have come a long way over the last few months. Back in December 2019, getting the toddler to touch his little sister took some serious work. “He’s been a little standoffish and only wants to admire her from afar,” the mom revealed. In January 2020, the two were “making some good sibling process” thanks to the involvement of some m&ms. And by February 2020, the siblings had no issue cuddling up at the Disneyland hotel.

Tori herself has had a little bit of a tough time adjusting since her family added a new member. While she joked with fans that her “productivity has declined immensely” now that she has two kids, she’s mainly struggled with her post-baby body. On March 9, she gave fans her latest update as she thanked them for their healthy eating suggestions and showed off her scrumptious-looking breakfast. In another post on her Story, she showed off a gym selfie and admitted that “getting in shape is hard.” It seems the mom of two is up to the challenge, though. You got this, Tor!