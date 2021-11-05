LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Kids Jackson and Lilah at the Zoo Following Move

Rainy day at the zoo! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff treated her children with husband Zach Roloff, Jackson and Lilah, to a trip to the Oregon Zoo after the family’s big move to Washington.

Jackson, 4, and 23-month-old Lilah endured the rain on Thursday, November 4, for a fun day at the zoo with their mother, 30, and family friends. While there, the family enjoyed watching elephants going for a swim and Lilah caught the attention of a lioness.

The day trip to the zoo comes just weeks after the family announced they had relocated from Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington. While their new home is just under an hour away from Roloff Farms, it seems like the young family doesn’t have an issue making the drive back to their old stomping grounds.

The Oregon Zoo, which is world-renowned for its Asian elephant program, is located in Portland — and just about a 25-minute drive from the farm and family home in Hillsboro, Oregon. Perhaps Tori, Zach, 31, and the kids stopped by to visit his parents, Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, as well as Amy’s new husband, Chris Marek, to do more filming for LPBW. Tori let fans know the family was back to filming when she shared a cute picture of the kids playing with a crew member in their Washington home on November 3.

The couple, who married in July 2015, worried fans when the photographer shared on her Instagram that they had moved away from the farm to a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” Tori shared, alongside a photo of the family in front of their former home, on October 14. “We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love.”

“We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!” Tori continued.

“You won’t be on the show anymore?” one social media user commented on her post.

“Still filming,” Tori clarified. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

