Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed that her 4-year-old son, Jackson, underwent surgery “to help correct the bowing in his legs” while giving an update on his recovery.

“This kid time and time again blows us away,” the mom of two, 30, shared about her toddler following the procedure on Tuesday, November 30. “He was so brave and confident. He made [my husband] @zroloff07 and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori confessed that it still had been “one of the hardest days” that she and Zach Roloff ever experienced. “Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through,” the Washington resident continued. “However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him.”

Both of Tori and Zach’s children, Jackson and 2-year-old Lilah Ray, were both born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, similar to their father, 31. More recently, Tori announced she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 on November 17.

During a previous episode of LPBW, the couple discussed their son’s bone growth disorder and how taking action early could lead to a better quality of life for him. “I think with Jackson’s legs, it’s mostly just like, I don’t want it to get to a point where he’s hurting because I’m pretty sure it’s gonna have to be dealt with at some point in his life, and I just want to make sure that we’re ready to move on it,” Tori said while chatting with Zach. “I just don’t want to let it go too far. I want to know how to avoid two surgeries like you had.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

After Jackson’s surgery was successful on November 30, the photographer shared a sweet photo of her son sleeping alongside her caption and rooted him on for being such a trooper. Tori, who previously announced her family’s relocation from Portland, Oregon, to Washington, said they were going to head back to their house to relax.

“Love you baby J!” she concluded. “Let’s go home and make popcorn! #babyjroloff #zandtpartyoffive #storyofzachandtori P.S. That ‘my pal bunny’ never left this kid’s side, and he ate more popsicles today than I think he’s eaten in his life.”