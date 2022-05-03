Jackson and Lilah Roloff have officially met their newest sibling, Josiah Luke Roloff. Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed baby No. 3 on April 30, and shared sweet snaps of Jackson and Lilah tending to their newly arrived little brother.

“Yup. Best big sister,” the new mom of three, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May, 3 as she recorded a video of Lilah, 2, providing her new sibling a pacifier.

Photo Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

In a separate video, Lilah is seen sweetly holding baby Josiah’s hand. “I’ve cried happy tears wayyyy too many times to count in the last 24 hours,” the reality starlet wrote in the clip. “And not so happy tears. Haha recovery sucks but these kids make it so worth it.”

Jackson, 4, also helped care for the newborn as Tori shared a heartwarming photo of the new big brother of two helping Josiah with his bottle.

Photo Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The longtime couple announced the exciting news earlier that day, which also happened to also be Tori’s birthday. “Josiah Luke Roloff was born April 30, 2022! He came about two weeks early but we were ready!” Zach, 31, gushed on Instagram. “Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible.”

“You surprised us all by coming early,” Tori wrote in her own post. “But also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!”

The photographer has kept TLC fans in the loop regarding their incoming delivery and has been transparent during her pregnancy, which was rough at times. “Pregnancy is so wild. Yesterday was such a huge growth day and I could feel it. It knocked me off my feet all day, and I woke up this morning visibly different,” the TLC personality wrote in February. “I’m thankful for hard days being few and far between. I’m thankful for being able to carry this sweet babe.”

The couple, who wed in July 2015, revealed they were expecting their third child back in November 2021, just weeks after their move from Portland, Oregon to Washington and eight months after they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. The pair had decided against a gender reveal for baby No. 3, choosing to be surprised at the birth.