90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Biniyam Shibre welcomed his son Aviel with fiancée Ariela Weinberg while living in his native country of Ethiopia, but it appears the TLC personality may have since come to the United States with his family. Keep scrolling for everything we know regarding his whereabouts.

Where Is Biniyam Living?

The season 3 star has a P.O. box in Plainsboro, New Jersey, according to his updated Instagram bio. 90 Day Fiancé viewers speculate he may be staying there with Ariela and Aviel because it’s only one town over from Princeton, which is where Ariela’s family lives and where she was raised.

Nonetheless, he may have got a P.O. box for its other benefits, considering customers can keep their home addresses unpublished while receiving mail from anywhere.

What’s Happening on the Spinoff?

Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship has been put to the test in recent episodes due to her staying in New Jersey with loved ones as he remained behind in Ethiopia. The mom of one traveled back to the U.S. so their son could get hernia surgery, sparking concerns from Biniyam, whose former relationship with his ex-wife, Bria, ended after she returned to America with their son, Simon.

In a confessional, Ariela explained why she stayed longer than expected on her trip, noting that it took some time for her son’s procedure to be scheduled.

“It’s been great to be with my family here in the U.S., but it’s been really stressful being so far away from Bini and it’s been really hard on our relationship,” she vented.

The disputes between them had also caused Biniyam to doubt their ability to go the distance. “I am fearful inside because we don’t have a good relationship,” he later chimed in. “I really want Ari to keep her word and return to Ethiopia for me. If she is not happy, I know she will not return. Therefore, the situation scares me.”

What Did They Say About Biniyam’s Visa Status?

After being pressured to move back to the U.S., Ariela told her family that wouldn’t be the best option for herself and Aviel because she didn’t have a home or job to return to on the October 17 episode. During the scene, Ariela also stated that she applied for a K-1 visa for Biniyam.

“At the time, I wasn’t necessarily planning on using it to live in the U.S., because for one thing, Bini never liked the idea of leaving Ethiopia,” she shared in a confessional. “But my mom encouraged us to apply as soon as possible. She told me these things do take time, you never know what could happen in the future … When I applied for it, I wasn’t sure that we wanted to move here, but I at least wanted to have the option, you know? At least, we could decide that we wanted to stay in Ethiopia or do we want to go to the States.”