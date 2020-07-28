Taking a stroll down memory lane. Biniyam Shibre shared insight on why his first marriage to an American woman failed on the Monday, July 27, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The TV personality explained ex Bria’s reasons for leaving after being questioned by new girlfriend Ariela Danielle’s mother, Janice, about his past. Keep reading to find out why he and his former flame called it quits.

What Happened With Biniyam and His First Wife?

Biniyam didn’t go into too much detail about their split, but the TLC alum said he was “confused” about Bria’s decision to part ways following the birth of their 2-year-old son. The Ethiopia native confessed he did ruffle her feathers by talking to another woman, although he said they were just friends. To make amends, he apologized to Bria, but noted he “didn’t do anything wrong.” She ultimately blocked him, according to the season 2 star.

How Did Biniyam Respond to Janice’s Question About Using Ariela?

Janice wanted the truth and nothing but the truth during their conversation about his previous relationship with a U.S. citizen. “You were married to an American,” she pointed out. “You find another American, and now you’re having a baby with another American. I mean, is your plan to come to the United States?”

Biniyam said he was absolutely not using her daughter for a green card.

TLC

When Did Ariela First Come Clean About Her Man’s Marriage?

The reality star opened up about Biniyam’s past marriage while gathering with her loved ones at their home in the June 15 episode. Ariela had been divorced before, so she was very understanding.

“Biniyam was previously married to an American woman and our stories bear some similarities,” the freelance writer and editor revealed during a confessional. “She also got pregnant early on in their relationship.”

Ariela also said they were not on speaking terms post-breakup. “She returned to the U.S. with their son and he hasn’t seen his son face to face since.”

Who Was Ariela Previously Married To?

The New Jersey native met her ex-husband, Leandro, while living abroad in Argentina. After hitting it off, they wed, which allowed him to obtain a spousal visa and relocate to the United States. The exes separated seven years later and finalized their divorce in 2018.

What’s the Latest Baby News for Ariela and Biniyam?

In upcoming episodes, fans will likely get to see the arrival of Ariela and Biniyam’s first child after they picked out a hospital in Ethiopia.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.