90 Day Fiancé star Biniyam Shibre shared rare photos of his estranged first son, Simon, telling fans he misses his little boy “every day.”

“I can’t believe how much my son has grown,” the father of two, 31, captioned portraits of his eldest son, Simon, on Monday, October 11. “I can’t wait to give him a hug and kiss. I can’t wait to hear him call me dad. Please pray for me.”

Courtesy Biniyam Shibre/Instagram

Biniyam used to be married to an American woman named Bria, and the now-exes welcomed their son in February 2017. Due to Simon having a congenital condition, Bria decided to move back to the United States following the former couple’s Ethiopian wedding.

In a previous episode of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Biniyam did not share too many details about their split, but did admit he was “confused” about Bria’s decision to part ways following the birth of their son.

Biniyam is now in a relationship with fiancée Ariela Weinberg, whom he proposed to after the birth of their own son, Aviel, in December 2019. Fans got to see Biniyam pop the question to Ariela on Timkat, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ, on the season 2 finale which aired in November 2020.

During a confessional, Ariela, 29, also spoke out about his fizzled romance and coparenting status with his ex. “Biniyam was previously married to an American woman and our stories bear some similarities,” the reality star shared in a June 2020 episode. “She also got pregnant early on in their relationship.”

Courtesy Biniyam Shibre/Instagram

Ariela noted the former flames were not on speaking terms post-breakup, adding, “She returned to the U.S. with their son and he hasn’t seen his son face to face since.”

Earlier this year, the TLC personality took to Instagram with a heartfelt message to celebrate a milestone moment in Simon’s life amid their distance.

“Happy Birthday, Simon! I love you. I miss you so much,” Biniyam penned. “I always remember you and your laugh, smile, your smell, and your cry. Even though I haven’t seen you for a long time, you will always be my baby boy. A father never forgets his son. I hope your day is special and filled with so much love.”