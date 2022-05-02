Clash of the titans! 90 Day Fiancé star Ariela Weinberg found herself on the receiving end of a thrown drink following a major confrontation with Biniyam Shibre’s sisters. However, Biniyam’s sister Mimi is calling out TLC producers and saying the scene, which depicts Biniyam’s other sister, Wish, throwing a drink in Ariela’s face, isn’t what it seems.

“When they kiki with u just to go and edit the narrative,” the Ethiopian native wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 1, alongside a video of her drinking with someone who appeared to be a producer. “When they begged to give u a platform to reveal some insane ass secrets. #anythingforviews I guess.”

Photo Courtesy of Mimi Shibre/Instagram

In a separate post, she published a photo of the 90 Day Fiancé logo with a giant ‘X’ crossing out the series’ title. “This most fake and racist show in the name of reality,” she captioned the post.

A rep for TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Ariela and Biniyam have appeared on two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but the pair finally made their way on the original series as Biniyam’s K-1 visa was finally approved. Making moves to Princeton, New Jersey, where Ariela’s family currently resides, Ariela was ready to be in an environment where she feels supported but Biniyam made the mistake of not telling his family until the night before their planned departure.

“When I moved to Ethiopia, I was hoping that I would have a good relationship with Bini’s family,” Ariela told producers. “It didn’t end up working out that way. His sisters have never treated me well.”

Conflicted over the move to the U.S., Biniyam admitted in a confessional. “Ari, she’s going. If I’m not going, my baby, he’s going. If I want to be, like, with my son I don’t have a choice. Whatever is happening, I will fight, like, save this relationship. Otherwise, I think I will lose my family again.”

The TLC star added, “I didn’t tell my family because I don’t want they tell me, ‘Oh don’t go.’ They pressure me. Because of my last relationship, my family, they want to be protecting me.”

Biniyam hoped for a positive reaction when he told them at the music video premiere for his single, “Dancey Dancey,” but things couldn’t have been worse.

Biniyam’s sisters, Wish and Mimi, were quick to place the blame on Ariela for Biniyam’s delay of the news. “This is her fault,” Wish told producers outside the venue. “Like she always manipulates him, you know? She always control him. She’s control freak. And he always come and tell us like, he’s not happy so, we really scared that what’s gonna happen to Biniyam after he leave to the U.S. because we don’t trust her.”

While the argument started about Biniyam, it quickly spiraled into deeper family issues. Ariela argued that they’d never treated her like a sister and said, “I’m happy that I’m not gonna see you guys anymore. And you know what? I’m not going to marry you guys, I’m marrying Biniyam.” Hitting a nerve with Wish, she threw her red wine in Ariela’s face and walked out.