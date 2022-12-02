Everything Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Kody Brown Have Said About Their Sex Life Amid Split

TMI! Sister Wives star Christine Brown and Kody Brown have shared insight about their sex life with fans amid their separation.

While the former couple revealed they had called it quits in November 2021, fans are currently watching the separation play out on season 17 of the TLC show.

During an episode that aired in September 2022, Kody revealed his frustrations over Christine’s decision to end their relationship.

“This feels like a major injustice that’s being done to me, and it galls me,” the father of 18 said during a confessional. ​​”I just can’t let it go. I don’t know why it’s such a struggle. It’s curling my toes. I need some grief counseling or something. I don’t know what’s going on here with my attachment. I can’t let go.”

Meanwhile, Christine reflected on her decision to end her marriage to Kody while talking to her former sister wives – Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown – during the October 2 episode.

“It’s no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time,” the TV personality told the group. “I have decided to leave Kody. It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness. I need to make a choice to have joy in my life and peace and there hasn’t been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave. I feel strongly this is the best choice for me.”

Another problem in their relationship came down to Kody’s lack of interest in Christine, including his physical attraction to her.

Christine announced she was leaving Kody via a statement on Instagram. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The exes spiritually married in 1994, and they welcomed kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely during their relationship. They were never legally married, meaning Kody and Christine never had to go through with an official divorce.

