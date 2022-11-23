So Sweet! See the Sweetest Photos of Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown’s Twin Sons Archer and Ace

Proud parents! Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown is embracing becoming a mother of three after she welcomed twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter, 26, gave birth to her sons with her husband, Antonio Padron, on November 17.

“Introducing Archer Banks Padron & Ace McCord Padron #twinmom #twinboys #exhausted,” Mykelti wrote alongside adorable snaps of her, Archer and Ace in the hospital on November 22.

After sharing the first photos of her sons, Mykelti’s family members and friends took to the comments section to compliment the newborns. “So in love already,” Janelle Brown wrote.

Christine, 50, also took to Instagram to gush about becoming a grandmother to Archer and Ace. “So obsessed with these new grandsons!! What a blessing,” the mother of six wrote alongside several photos with her youngest grandchildren. “And, hey, we should talk about how INCREDIBLE Mykelti’s recovery is going! The nurses were BLOWN AWAY by how well she did! She’s just amazing! #twins #grandsons #oma #blessed.”

Mykelti – who also shares daughter Avalon, who was born in April 2021, with Antonio – announced the couple were expecting twin boys in June. “WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!!” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then).”

“Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it,” the TLC continued in the post “But we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings.”

She went on to share frequent updates about her second pregnancy via social media.

“Honestly [it’s] not fun. Both boys move so much and all over the place,” Mykelti admitted in one candid post when she was about seven months pregnant. “And moving is getting hard and sometimes painful,” she continued. However, she let fans know that the twins were “well and healthy” despite her discomfort.

In October, Mykelti showed off her baby bump while sharing another update about her sons. “My twin boys are doing great. Baby A is measuring 5.13lbs Baby B is 5.7lbs which is above average for their current stage. They also have hair and are running out of room in there. My body/pregnant belly is measuring 47 weeks!!!” she wrote via Instagram. “That’s 7 weeks past a normal pregnancy. AKA I’m really uncomfortable and don’t sleep well. But I have anywhere from today to three weeks left, so there’s an end in sight. Then a whole new and exciting/difficult challenge starts.”

Keep scrolling to see the most adorable photos of Archer and Ace so far.