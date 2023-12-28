Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from prison on parole after serving seven years of her original 10-year sentence. The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that Gypsy was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, December 28.

Karen Pojmann, the Communications Director Missouri Department of Corrections, confirmed to In Touch back in September that Gypsy was set for release on December 28. Family friend Titania Gisclair, who grew up with Gypsy’s late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, exclusively told In Touch at the time that she thought the Louisiana native was “ready” for release. Though Titania’s “opinion” on that “changed a lot over time,” she still thought Gypsy would “need mental health help” upon her release.

“I believe she will, with the help of a lot of people, she will thrive and she will become a better person,” Titania added. “And I think that that will help her to become that person.”

Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in 2016 for her involvement in the 2015 murder of Dee Dee. Gypsy suffered years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who is believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP), a mental disorder that caused her to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her daughter’s various medical issues. Gypsy was seen as a local star because of her ailments and received special treatments from her supporters, but her mother also kept her very isolated and heavily medicated.

Gypsy’s ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was also charged after she allegedly enlisted him for help in the crime. Nick, 34, was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator to the crime in 2018. He was sentenced to serve life in prison during a February 2019 sentencing trial. Unlike Gypsy, Nick was not given the possibility of parole.

Courtesy of the Blanchard family

Ahead of her release from prison, Gypsy told TMZ that she had big plans with husband Ryan Scott Anderson for December 31: a Kansas City Chiefs game. She and Ryan, 36, have tickets for the match against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium that day. Gypsy said she’s hoping to meet “kick ass chick” Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who taught Gypsy what “girl power” really means.

If Gypsy doesn’t see Taylor, 34, at the game, then she plans to purchase tickets for the pop star’s October 2024 Eras tour stop in New Orleans. She said she’s a huge fan of the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker and used her commissary money from her dad to buy all of Taylor’s albums.

Aside from hopefully meeting her idol, Gypsy has other big things coming in the new year. First, she’s starring in a six-hour Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, on January 5, 6, and 7, 2024. Filmed the night before her parole hearing, the docuseries will feature never-before-seen access to Gypsy’s life in prison as she shares her side of the story.

After the docuseries, Gypsy will release an eBook called Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom on January 8.

“While incarcerated for her role in her mother’s death, Gypsy saw her story told by others again and again in the media, from news reports and podcasts to TV series like The Act (Hulu). Now, granted early parole and preparing to start a new life, she’s free to speak directly to her supporters and the world,” the book’s description reads.