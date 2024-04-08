Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson were hot and heavy following her December 2023 release from prison; however, she shocked the world by confirming her split from the educator just three months later.

When Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Break Up?

Gypsy revealed her split from Ryan on March 28, 2024, via a post on her private Facebook page.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” the Louisiana native wrote, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Why Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Break Up?

Days after the initial news broke, Gypsy had reportedly told her friends that Ryan had become “super argumentative” and “made her feel like she couldn’t do anything right” since her prison release, according to TMZ. Ryan was also “jealous” of the amount of time Gypsy was spending with her father and “made her feel guilty” about not being with him.

One of Gypsy’s close friends Nadiya Vizier claimed a fight led to their abrupt split. Gypsy claimed she locked herself inside the bathroom in fear as Ryan allegedly screamed to let him in.

“He got in her face and screamed,” Nadiya told People on April 5, 2024. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

Ryan broke his silence on the split on April 6, 2024, promising fans will get a thorough look inside their split when Gypsy’s new docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, premieres this summer.

“I want to thank everybody for the support. It’s been great. I’m just living my life, guys, but you all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So, stay tuned for that,” Ryan told viewers in a TikTok. “I will post more eventually.”

That same day, he told The Daily Mail that he “wasn’t doing well” after Gypsy decided “out of the blue” to leave.

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

When Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Meet?

The pair first sparked their relationship while Gypsy was behind bars at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, where she served more than eight years for her part in the plot to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The pair wed in a jailhouse wedding in July 2022.

Following her December 2023 release, Gypsy and Ryan immediately moved in together.