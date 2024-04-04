First Photos of Gypsy Rose Blanchard With Ex-Fiance Ken Urker at Home in Louisiana After Ryan Anderson Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was spotted hanging out at her home in Louisiana with ex-fiancé Ken Urker following her split from husband Ryan Anderson, as seen in first photos exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Gypsy, 32, and Ken were seen getting into a white SUV outside of her home which is just outside of New Orleans, Louisiana, on Wednesday, April 3. The former inmate was also spotted walking with her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, outside a local McDonald’s.

Gypsy reportedly announced her separation from Ryan, 37, in a private Facebook post viewed by People on March 28. She wrote that she moved back home with her parents and is “learning to listen to my heart.”

“Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am,” she added.