Dr. Paul Nassif doesn’t want to see Gypsy Rose Blanchard end up on Botched. The celebrity plastic surgeon issued a warning about cosmetic procedures to the former prison inmate after she recently got a nose job.

“When it comes to having multiple procedures, there’s a show called Botched,” Paul, 61, told TMZ on Tuesday, April 9, referring to his plastic surgery reality show with Dr. Terry Dubrow. “It’s when they get a plastic surgery addiction and keep wanting changes and you can keep whittling down a nose or other parts of your face and obviously go down that rabbit hole and not get a great result. That’s when you need our help.”

Gypsy, 32, underwent a rhinoplasty and septoplasty in Louisiana earlier this week, according to TMZ. The outlet shared a photo of the Louisiana native post-surgery with bandages on her face, dated April 6.

Paul, who specializes in rhinoplasties, said of the procedure, “If it is done properly, with the right patient, then hopefully she’s gonna have a fantastic outcome and like her results.”

Gypsy first revealed her plans to get a nose job on April 5.

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she told People in a statement. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on [Lifetime’s docuseries] Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Gypsy’s close friend, Nadiya Vizier, told the publication that the Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy (MSP) advocate had been wanting to have the procedure done for quite a while.

“She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Vizier said. “The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

Gypsy’s transformation comes after her split from husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married in June 2022 while serving time for her involvement in mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. Following her early release from prison on parole in December 2023, Gypsy moved in with Ryan, 37, in Louisiana. However, she revealed in a private Facebook post on March 28 that they had separated.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in the post obtained by People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy has since been spending lots of time with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, even getting matching husky tattoos with him on April 1. According to Ken’s mom, Raina Williams, Gypsy has been leaning on her ex as a friend amid her separation from Ryan.

“They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it,” Raina told People, later adding, “As of right now, there is [sic] no plans on a romantic scale right now.”