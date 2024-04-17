She’s making some changes! Four months after getting out of prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard — who served eight years for the murder of her abusive mother Dee Dee Blanchard — is revamping everything from her love life to her face. The 32-year-old recently revealed that she’d undergone rhinoplasty to correct her nose. “I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently,” she told one news outlet. “And that includes a physical one, too.” An insider exclusively tells In Touch Gypsy had long wanted to fix her nose.

“It always bothered her,” explains the source. “She felt it was too big for her face.” After years of being subjected to myriad unnecessary surgeries by her late mother, who was believed to have Munchausen syndrome by proxy, electing to go under the knife on her own was freeing for Gypsy. “She suffered so much abuse at the hands of her mother,” says the source. “Changing her nose was a way to shed some of the trauma of her past.”

The new look follows her recent split from Ryan Anderson, the man she wed while in prison and first lived with only after her release. “She wasn’t prepared for what would happen when she got out,” says the source. “She didn’t know him at all and realized she’d made a mistake.”

All of this, of course, will be documented in this summer’s docuseries on Lifetime, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. While the ex-con once said she wanted to pursue a career in retail or doing hair and makeup, she seems more drawn to the spotlight. “She may say she wants a normal life,” says the insider. “But being famous is an easier way to make money than some minimum-wage job.”