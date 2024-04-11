Free and single! After two years of marriage and three months after her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson have separated, and a source exclusively tells In Touch the decision was mutual: “They both realized they’d made a mistake getting married. It was too much too soon.”

The duo met in 2020 after Ryan, 37, sent Gypsy, 32, a letter while she was serving a 10-year sentence for conspiring to kill her mother. Their romance culminated in a prison wedding, with plans to re-wed after Gypsy’s 2023 release.

“Ryan’s letters helped her feel less lonely while she was locked up,” says the insider. But post-prison, “it was too much of a struggle in the real world. They didn’t really know each other well enough and she’d rather be single. She may divorce Ryan when she feels the time is right.”

Gypsy filed for divorce from the Louisana educator on Monday, April 8, according to paperwork viewed by In Touch. The divorce filing came nearly two weeks after Gypsy confirmed their split via a post on her private Facebook account.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in a lengthy post on March 28, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Days after the initial news broke, Gypsy reportedly told her friends that Ryan had been “super argumentative” and “made her feel like she was doing anything right” since her December 2023 release from prison, according to TMZ. Ryan was also reportedly “jealous” of the amount of time Gypsy was spending with her father, Rod Blanchard, and made her feel guilty for not being with him.

Nadiya Vizier, one of Gypsy’s close friends, claimed a fight led to the sudden split. Gypsy claimed she locked herself in a bathroom in fear as Ryan allegedly screamed to let him in.

“He got in her face and screamed,” Nadiya told People on April 5. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared.”

Ryan broke his silence on the split one day later, promising fans will get the full story of their breakup when Gypsy’s new docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, premieres this summer.

“I want to thank everybody for the support. It’s been great. I’m just living my life, guys, but you all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So, stay tuned for that,” Ryan told viewers in a TikTok. “I will post more eventually.”