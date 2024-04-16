An explosive fight over food hoarding ultimately led to Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson’s split, according to a new report from TMZ.

Before Gypsy, 32, filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, the pair reportedly argued over Ryan’s hoarding habits. Since Gypsy and Ryan, 37, were living in a two-bedroom apartment, the Louisiana native got fed up with the collection of food piling up, particularly in the fridge, TMZ reports.

Gypsy reportedly cleaned out the fridge while Ryan was out of the house, which allegedly set him off. The former prison inmate was left “shaken” after the argument, according to TMZ’s source.

Although Gypsy and Ryan got married in July 2022, they didn’t start living together until after her release from prison in December 2023. TMZ claims that there were other issues with the post-prison living arrangement, including Ryan’s snoring and the duo’s different opinions on what temperature the thermostat should be set at.

News that Gypsy and Ryan had separated was first reported on March 29 after People obtained a post from Gypsy’s private Facebook page.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

On April 8, the split was confirmed when Gypsy filed for divorce, which In Touch confirmed via online records. She also filed for a temporary restraining order against Ryan in the 17th Judicial District Court in the Parish of Lafourche, Louisiana, on April 12.

“They both realized they’d made a mistake getting married,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “It was too much too soon.”

Following the breakup, Gypsy started spending time with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The pair got matching tattoos and were photographed holding hands outside a convenience store in Louisiana.

Ken’s mom, Raina, told People that her son was “just being a supportive friend” to Gypsy as she dealt with the dissolution of her marriage. The exes first met in 2017 after Ken wrote to Gypsy in prison. They got engaged in 2018 and had plans to tie the knot in January 2020. However, they never made it down the aisle.

“My personal life became public, which was really hard on Ken,” Gypsy wrote in her 2024 eBook, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom. “Clickbait articles appeared mockingly announcing our engagement. Ken was a private person and didn’t want the attention or the scrutiny.”