Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed a temporary restraining order against estranged husband Ryan Anderson amid their divorce, In Touch confirmed.

Attorneys for the former prison inmate, 32, filed the restraining order in the 17th Judicial District Court in the Parish of Lafourche, Louisiana, according to court records viewed by In Touch on Friday, April 12.

The restraining order filing comes days after Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan, 37, after less than two years of marriage, In Touch confirmed via online records on Monday, April 8.

Gypsy requested that Ryan pay interim and long-term spousal support because she is “in need and defendant has ability to pay and she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage,” according to court docs obtained by People. She also reportedly asked the court to deny Ryan receiving spousal support from her.

Gypsy moved in with Ryan in Louisiana following her early release from prison on parole on December 28, 2023, after she served roughly eight years for her involvement in the murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard. However, she announced via a private Facebook post on March 28 that she and the special education teacher had decided to separate.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in the post obtained by People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy’s friend Nadiya Vizier claimed to People on April 5 that a fight in which a frightened Gypsy locked herself in the bathroom in their home led to the couple’s split. “Let me in! Let me in!” Ryan allegedly screamed.

“He got in her face and screamed,” Nadiya told the outlet. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

Ryan, who met Gypsy when he wrote to her while she was serving time and married the Louisiana native in June 2022, broke his silence regarding their separation in a TikTok video shared on April 6.

“I want to thank everybody for the support. It’s been great. I’m just living my life, guys, but you all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So, stay tuned for that,” he said, referring to Gypsy’s upcoming Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

Ryan also told The Daily Mail at the time that he “wasn’t doing well” and that the separation “came out of the blue.”