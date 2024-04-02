Gypsy Blanchard and Ex Ken Reunite, Get Matching Tattoos

Seeking comfort with a former flame? Gypsy Rose Blanchard reunited with ex-fiancé Ken Urker at a tattoo shop in Louisiana following her split from husband Ryan Anderson, and the two reportedly walked out with matching ink.

Gypsy, 32, met up with Ken at Sailor Bob’s Tattoo shop in Cut Off, Louisiana, on Monday, April 1, an eyewitness revealed to TMZ on Tuesday, April 2. The outlet shared a photo of the former prison inmate sitting beside her ex and watching closely as he got something tattooed on his forearm.

Sources told the publication that Gypsy and Ken received matching husky tattoos — one on one person’s left arm and one on the other person’s right arm so that the dogs would face each other when the arms were put together. This symbolized Gypsy and Ken’s bond, according to the insiders. Ken allegedly paid for both tattoos.

Ken’s mother, Raina Williams, confirmed the tattoo outing to People on Tuesday, adding that the pair also went to lunch. However, she denied that the exes were back together.

“They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it,” Raina told the outlet. She later added, “As of right now, there is no plans on a romantic scale right now.”

Gypsy and Ken’s reunion came days after the Louisiana native, who married Ryan, 37, while behind bars in June 2022, reportedly announced her split from her husband.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy allegedly wrote on March 28 in a private Facebook post obtained by People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Before Ryan came along, Gypsy was engaged to Ken, whom she met in 2017 while serving time for her involvement in mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. He wrote to her at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after he saw HBO’s documentary about her case, Mommy Dead and Dearest, and they became pen pals.

Ken proposed to Gypsy during a visit to the prison in 2018. They planned to wed in January 2020, but the former couple called off their engagement four months before they were set to exchange vows. Gypsy and Ken briefly reunited before calling it quits again.

In her eBook, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which was released in January, Gypsy claimed that Ken broke things off after Hulu’s The Act came out, showing a dramatized version of her life.

“I was transformed into a pseudo-celebrity,” she wrote of the way the public treated her after the series was released. “My personal life became public, which was really hard on Ken. Clickbait articles appeared mockingly announcing our engagement. Ken was a private person and didn’t want the attention or the scrutiny. While I understood and shared in his sentiment, I took it hard when he ended our relationship.”

Ken’s mom told People of their split, “My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time. But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy.”