Gypsy Rose Blanchard cozied up to her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, while attending Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

The pair packed on the PDA while attending the music festival at New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots on April 27. Gypsy, 32, and Ken, 31, were joined by her father, Rod Blanchard, and her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, during the outing.

Gypsy and Ken wrapped their arms around each other as they danced to music, according to photos obtained by TMZ on April 28. Meanwhile, another snapshot showed the couple holding hands as they walked around the outdoor venue.

Despite packing on the PDA, neither Gypsy nor Ken have confirmed the status of their relationship.

Gypsy and Ken previously got engaged in 2018, though they broke up in 2019 while she was still in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. She later found love with Ryan Anderson, whom she married in July 2022. However, it wasn’t meant to be and Gypsy announced her split from Ryan, 37, in March 2024.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy wrote via her private Facebook page on March 28, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Soon after Gypsy announced that she and Ryan called it quits, she sparked reconciliation rumors with Ken when they got matching husky tattoos on April 1. Two days later, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of the duo spending time together outside her home on April 3. Gypsy and Ken continued to make public outings when they went to Dollar General on April 4.

Gypsy eventually filed for divorce from her estranged husband on April 8, according to court records viewed by In Touch. Additionally, she filed for a temporary restraining order against Ryan following their split.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

An insider previously revealed to In Touch that Gypsy and Ryan “both realized they’d made a mistake getting married,” and the pair acknowledged that their relationship “was too much too soon.”

Meanwhile, Ryan promised that fans will learn more about their breakup in Lifetime’s upcoming Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up docuseries.

“I want to thank everybody for the support. It’s been great. I’m just living my life, guys, but you all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So, stay tuned for that,” he explained in a TikTok video shared on April 6. “I will post more eventually.”