Gia Giudice Celebrates the Last Year of Her Teens! See How Much She’s Changed Over the Years

From tiny tot to teenager! Gia Giudice has grown up right before our very eyes on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now, Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s daughter is a college student at Rutgers University and is a strong, independent young lady.

It’s clear the now 19-year-old — whose birthday is January 8 — is her dad’s number one fan. Back in October, she posted a clip of him working out on Instagram — almost a week after the reality star boarded a plane to Italy to await his deportation sentencing abroad. “We come back stronger than before,” she captioned a video of Joe showing off his boxing moves on October 16. She then uploaded a second clip of the businessman in a split position on the floor. “Never give up,” she wrote along with a heart emoji.

After Joe — who shares Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, with estranged wife Teresa — completed his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March, he was transferred to ICE custody. The reality star requested to live in Italy — where he was born — until his case is settled. Although Joe is stationed overseas, he remains close to his family. So much so, he’s been leaving thirsty comments on his estranged wife’s Instagram. *Wink, wink.*

“Cougars,” Joe commented on the reality TV mama’s recent photo. “Hot mama looking good, babe,” he added.

Despite the pair no longer being together — In Touch confirmed they separated in December — fans were excited to see his sweet words. One person wrote, “Don’t ever give up. I’m praying for you guys!!” while another said, “Fight for your marriage.” A third, meanwhile, chimed in, “She is pretty special.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

On January 1, Joe got candid about their relationship after they had a fight on RHONJ over money. “Hmm!! After all these years, I don’t think it’s a secret we fight!!” he wrote on the ‘gram following the episode. “But I love being married. It’s so great to find one special person like Teresa! In that scene, what you all missed my point?? Outer shell don’t [sic] define a person! My princess looks good in anything. A dress won’t define her! She is [an] amazing human being! #Blessed father. (Family forgets there is a time difference — fills me in.)”

He continued in the comments, “I don’t know where we stand, though. She is a good mom, and we are ordinary people [who] fought and will always be.”

A source previously told In Touch exclusively, “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.” A separate source added, “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways. The girls got it, all four of them understood the situation.”

Though they may be far apart in distance, the family is on good terms. Here’s hoping Gia’s 19th trip around the sun is the best one yet. Keep scrolling to see photos of the eldest Giudice daughter.