Amicable exes! Joe Giudice couldn’t help but leave some thirsty comments on his estranged wife Teresa Giudice’s Instagram page on Monday, January 6. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, uploaded a photo of herself wearing a sexy blue dress with her friends, and obviously, the businessman, 47, took notice. “Cougars,” Joe replied with three heart emojis and two fire emojis. “Hot mama looking good, babe,” he added with more heart emojis, a thumbs-up emoji and a rose emoji.

Even though the pair is no longer together — In Touch confirmed they separated in December — fans were excited to see the cute comments. One person wrote, “Don’t ever give up. I’m praying for you guys!!” while another echoed, “Fight for your marriage.” A third person chimed in, writing, “She is pretty special.”

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Of course, Teresa’s other followers also wanted to tell her how great she looked. “Love that dress! Blue is your color, baby!” Patti Stanger exclaimed. “Teresa, that blue dress is to die for!!! Where is it from, please? Love it,” another person said.

While the two seemed on good terms via social media, Joe actually got candid about their relationship after they had a fight on RHONJ over money. “Hmm!! After all these years, I don’t think it’s a secret we fight!!” he wrote on the ‘gram following the episode on January 1. “But I love being married. It’s so great to find one special person like Teresa! In that scene, what you all missed my point?? Outer shell don’t define a person! My princess looks good in anything. A dress won’t define her! She is [an] amazing human being! #Blessed father. (Family forgets there is a time difference — fills me in.)”

Joe added in the comments, “I don’t know where we stand, though. She is a good mom, and we are ordinary people [who] fought and will always be.”

After Joe — who shares Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 with Tre — completed his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March, he was transferred to ICE custody until October. The reality star requested to live in Italy — where he was born — until his case is settled. Since Joe is stationed overseas, it obviously makes it harder to have a normal relationship with the mom of four.

However, it wasn’t a complete shock when the former flames decided to call it quits after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming,” a source told In Touch. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

Courtesy Gia Giudice/Instagram

Ultimately, the girls are adjusting to their new normal just fine, and it seems like it might have even been for the best. “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents, and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways,” a second source told In Touch exclusively. “The girls got it, all four of them understood the situation.”

So, will Joe and Tre find their way back together? Time will tell!