He’s making amends. Joe Giudice wished his daughter Gia Giudice a happy 19th birthday on Instagram in a touching post. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, admitted watching her grow up from afar has been heartbreaking and challenging.

“These past years as your dad have been the hardest to watch you grow into your own person. Honestly the longest years I have ever experienced to be away from all your success! I have made tons of mistakes so far,” Joe captioned a montage of photos with his eldest daughter on Wednesday, January 8.

Courtesy Gia Giudice/Instagram

“Though my birthday gift to you, I will shower you with love my firstborn, our special bond has never stopped, and I thank you,” the Italian native continued. “I am always trying to be the best dad I can be because you, my little girl, you are the best daughter I could ever ask for. For this, I will always spoil you for all the years to come. Happy birthday, you will always be daddy’s little girl. Forever grateful.”

Gia has been supportive of her father during and, especially, after completing his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2019, when he was then transferred to ICE custody. The reality star requested to return to his native country until his deportation case is settled and a judge granted his request.

Courtesy Gia Giudice/Instagram

While Joe has been living overseas since October, he has tried his best to reconnect with Gia and his younger daughters — Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13 and Audriana, 10 — who he shares with estranged wife Teresa Giudice.

Unfortunately, Joe and Teresa’s marriage couldn’t weather the distance — In Touch confirmed they split in December. “Everyone saw it coming,” a source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.” A separate source added, “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways. The girls got it, all four of them understood the situation.”