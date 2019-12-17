Joe and Teresa Giudice's Daughters 'Will Be Fine' Amid Split

It’s over, but they’ll be OK. Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice are separating after 20 years of marriage, In Touch confirmed on December 17. Now, the former couple is doing everything in their power to make their kids feel comfortable with the tough news. “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents, and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “The girls got it, all four of them understood the situation.”

Just because Teresa and Joe don’t plan to continue their relationship doesn’t mean the girls won’t continue to stay close with Joe. “They’re already planning visits back out to Italy,” the insider continued. “The girls will be fine. Joe and Teresa too. It’s been a good long run, it’s very bittersweet, but it was inevitable.”

“Everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” the source added. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

Courtesy Gia Giudice/Instagram

Teresa, 47, and Joe, also 47, got married in October 1999 and renewed their vows in September 2011. They share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. When the former couple did their vow renewal, Teresa told In Touch, “I was just so happy … marriage means for better or for worse. We’ve been through a lot, and if anything, it’s just made us stronger. I wanted to show my girls that marriage is really important, as is being faithful to one another.” But apparently, the fact that the two now live in different countries was just too much for the relationship to deal with.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet,” a source told Us Weekly. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids. The girls will be going to Italy in December, Teresa will be staying home.”

Teresa and the girls previously visited Joe in Italy in the fall, and the Bravo star told In Touch at the time, “I was so happy. I was happy he was free. I was happy. My daughters were so happy. It was just very, very, very emotional.” Thankfully, it sounds like they’re all going to be OK and will get through this adjustment together.