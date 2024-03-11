Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown was honored at his funeral on March 9, his cousin Emma confirmed.

She detailed the difficulty of saying goodbye to her beloved family member, four days after the 25-year-old was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say before I had to say goodbye,” she wrote in a lengthy statement. “We love you. I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you.”

She continued, “I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had.”

Emma concluded the message by sharing with her followers some of the sweet moments she spent with Garrison. “I’ll always cherish the times I got to spend with you. We planned to go on so many backpacking trips but only made it to one. I’ll miss your goofy dad jokes, our coffee runs, the dinners we shared,” she wrote as she ended the sentimental statement. “The times we watched movies and you always let me put messy face masks all over our faces. You always made sure that I had ate and made sure I knew I could always talk to you. You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god I hope he’s giving you peace. I love you Robert.”

The details surrounding the funeral remain unclear, but it’s likely Garrison’s mom, Janelle Brown, had the support of her five children shared with Kody Brown, Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19. Garrison’s siblings and extended family have paid tribute to him publicly in the days since his death via social media.

It remained a mystery whether or not Kody, 55, was in attendance. Garrison had been estranged from his father for several years, after clashing with his dad over his strict COVID-19 rules. Janelle, 54, told Flagstaff Police that Garrison and his father weren’t on speaking terms at the time of his death, according to a police report obtained by In Touch on Wednesday, March 6.

The family’s heartbreak began when Gabe discovered Garrison lifeless inside his Flagstaff. A spokesperson for the Flagstaff Police Department told In Touch in a statement at the time that there was no indication of foul play.

Janelle had sent Gabe to Garrison’s home to check on him after finding out about worrisome texts he sent in a group chat the day before his body was found.

Kody and Janelle shared a heartbreaking joint statement on their respective Instagram pages after news of their son’s death broke.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” the former couple began.

“Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” the duo added.

Garrison’s final Instagram post five days before his death was a joyful one. He shared with followers how he added a rescue cat to his furry family in a smiling photo cuddling the feline. “Newest edition to my home, Ms. Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice,” he wrote, adding the hashtag, “crazy cat lady.” Garrison included a second photo of his new kitty meeting his two other cats.

Janelle revealed during a Sister Wives episode that aired on October 8, 2023, that Garrison and Gabe’s tensions with their father were affecting her sons.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” Janelle revealed in a confessional. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything.”

She added that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

During the same episode, Gabe said, “Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad, because when we expressed our discontent at how things were going with COVID, I was met with just a wall,” adding, “And there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us.”

Garrison also voiced his feelings about no longer needing Kody in his life during the same season. In a conversation that included his mom, siblings and former sister wives Christine and Robyn Brown, Garrison told Kody’s only current wife, “You know what Robyn? Have him. We’re all grown adults who don’t need a father figure anymore.” Several of his siblings sat by, nodding in agreement.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).