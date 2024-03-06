Sister Wives star Janelle Brown said that she “should have gotten” son Robert Garrison Brown “help” prior to his death by apparent suicide, according to a Flagstaff, Arizona, police report obtained by In Touch on Wednesday March 6.

The day prior, Garrison’s body was found at his Flagstaff home by his brother Gabriel Brown after Janelle, 54, became concerned after learning of worrisome texts her son had shared. He had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Janelle made the comment that “he just stopped texting last night” when speaking to police about Garrison, whom she wished she would have helped “in the past” as well.

The police report did not elaborate on what kind of help Janelle had wanted to seek for Garrison, but his roommates and brother claimed he had been battling issues with alcohol and had been “depressed.”

Gabe, 22, “indicated that Garrison had been struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse,” according to the report. However, he believed his older brother had been doing better since he had started a new job at the Flagstaff Medical Center.

One roommate named Addison told officers he had “conversations with Garrison about him being depressed lately.”

He stated that Garrison was “an alcoholic and drinks every night.” When asked if the reality star was intoxicated on the evening before his body was found, Addison told police he was when he last spoke to him. He also said Garrison would ask him for late night rides to get food because he was too intoxicated to drive.

However, Addison advised that Garrison has never said anything to him that would raise a red flag about him possibly committing suicide. He did note that Garrison “was having problems with his ex-girlfriend and that he was not a very happy person.”

Addison’s fellow roommate, Tyler, also told police that Garrison “had issues with alcohol,” but he did not know if the TLC personality was getting any counseling for the issue.

A third roommate named Cheyenne told police that she “talked a little more in-depth” with Garrison about how he “was struggling with drinking and his depression surrounding that.”

Janelle described in an October 2023 episode of Sister Wives how Garrison and Gabe’s estrangement from their father, Kody Brown, had been affecting her sons.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” she revealed in a confessional. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything.”

She added that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).