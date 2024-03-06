Sister Wives’ Gabriel “Gabe” Brown believed his brother Robert Garrison Brown was “doing better” with alcohol ​abuse before he died by suicide, according to a police report obtained by In Touch.

“Gabe indicated that Garrison had been struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse,” the report reviewed on Wednesday, March 6, reads. “However, Gabe believed that Garrison had been doing better since he had started a new job at the Flagstaff Medical Center.”

Garrison, who was the son of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, died on Tuesday, March 5, at age 25. Gabe, 22, was the one who found Garrison dead at the scene. Shortly after, the Flagstaff Police Department in Arizona confirmed to In Touch that Garrison died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The former Sister Wives couple, who separated in 2022, broke their silence moments after Garrison’s death went public.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” Kody, 55, wrote via Instagram. “It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Janelle, 54, shared the same statement on her Instagram page.

Kody’s former spiritual wife Meri Brown also honored Garrison online and shared photos of the late TLC star.

“Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away,” Meri, 53, wrote via Instagram on March 5. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”

Before Garrison’s self-inflicting death, Janelle shared her concerns over his “mental health” during a season 19 episode of Sister Wives, which aired in October 2023.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” Janelle admitted on camera. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. [Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

In a later episode that season, Kody revealed that he “hadn’t been in touch” with Gabe and Garrison “for quite a while.”

“I’m pretty sad that I’m not close [to them] anymore,” the family patriarch confessed.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).