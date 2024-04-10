Sister Wives star Gabe Brown reunited with his former wrestling coach at the scene of brother Robert Garrison Brown’s death, according to body cam footage exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Gabe, 22, was seen hugging a detective who previously ​coached him in the footage. After he spoke to an officer about finding Garrison’s body, Gabe was greeted by the familiar face.

“Hey coach,” he said before the detective embraced him in a hug. The TV personality was then heard sobbing. More footage showed Gabe and the detective walking near the scene, though it’s not clear what they were talking about. The two men eventually sat together on the curb outside of Garrison’s home.

Garrison died at the age of 25 following an apparent suicide on March 5. ​The former national guardsman was found after Gabe went to go check on Garrison at the request of their mother, Janelle Brown. The reality star, 54, was worried about her son after he sent a series of alarming messages, recalling loss and the sadness he felt, the contents of his phone exclusively obtained by In Touch. ​

Just hours after his death was reported, his parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, confirmed his passing in a joint statement.

“[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the former couple, who ended their spiritual marriage in December 2022, wrote via Instagram at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

In one exchange ​exclusively obtained by In Touch, his brother Logan Brown asked Garrison to “give him a call” after he sent him a message that seemed “off.”

Another text exchange was with Janelle, in which Garrison explained he called out of work sick prior to his death. The mother of six told her son that she worried about him and offered to let him stay at her home, and she even offered to pay for an Uber so he wouldn’t have to drive.

Garrison also told his mother that he gave his “firing pistons” to Gabe “a while ago,” acknowledging that his family was worried about his “suicidal tendencies.”

TLC (1); Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram (2)

“I have no firearms in my house,” he insisted. However, photos exclusively obtained by In Touch revealed that there was a firearm at the crime scene.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).