Sister Wives star Gabriel Brown and mom Janelle Brown were emotional while speaking with Flagstaff Police after the discovery of Robert Garrison Brown’s body on March 5.

“I just came over this morning because he was talking to my mom last night and saying some really f–ked up things,” Gabe, 22, can be seen telling officers in body cam footage exclusively obtained by In Touch. “My brother [Logan] called me this morning and said, ‘Hey, Mom said that Rob was saying some really, like, not OK things… So I need you to go over and check on him.”

Janelle, 54, can be seen crying in the video as Gabe and an officer console her.

Garrison died on March 4 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Flagstaff, Arizona, home. His body was discovered by Gabriel the following morning after Janelle asked her sons to check on their brother when she became concerned about an alarming text message sent by Garrison.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” he wrote in a text message to his parents, brothers Logan Brown and Dayton Brown and others, according to screenshots exclusively obtained by In Touch.

After receiving that message, Janelle checked on her son who said he was “not” doing well before his mother claimed to be “worrying more than usual.” Garrison stopped responded to his mom after telling her that he called in sick to work and not to worry because he “gave Gabe [his] firing pistons a while ago.”

Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram; Flagstaff Police

“I know you guys worry about my suicidal tendencies, but I have no firearms in my house,” he wrote.

Shortly after news of their son’s death broke, Janelle and ex Kody Brown released a joint statement via social media.

“[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” they wrote on March 5. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The late reality star was honored during a memorial service put on by the Nevada National Guard. His family, including many of his siblings, his parents as well as Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown were in attendance.

“It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again,” Janelle wrote alongside photos of her son’s memorial service. “I am so grateful for the [outpouring] of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).