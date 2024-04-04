Kody Brown has remained silent since confirming the death of his son Robert Garrison Brown in March, but his perspective on grief has resurfaced thanks to a past Cameo video.

“There is nothing that I can say or would be foolish enough to try and say to circumvent your bereavement,” Kody, 55, said in the video clip. “I am sorry for your loss.”

It is unclear when the video was requested but the TLC personality then gave the recipient the “same advice” he gave his sister who lost her husband last December.

“The only thing I can say to you is find your bliss and pursue excellence,” the father of 18 continued in the video clip. “If you are capable of loving again and finding happiness and bliss again, make yourself the best person you can be. Don’t put pressure on yourself, but maybe challenge yourself.”

Kody then said if he were in that situation of “losing the love of his life,” he would “honor their life by being the greatest person that he could be.”

“I’m advising my sister to find love again,” he concluded. “It happened once, it might’ve happened more than that for you, find love again, find your bliss, pursue excellence. Those are the only things I got for you.”

Garrison, whom Kody shares with his ex-wife Janelle Brown, was 25 years old when he was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona home on March 5 by his younger brother Gabriel Brown. The former serviceman was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kody and Garrison were reportedly estranged at the time of his death, according to a police report obtained by In Touch.

Later that day, Kody and Janelle, 54, came together for a joint post to confirm the death of their son.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes — who were married from 1993 to 2022 — wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Since the initial news, Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown, have kept their silence and it was initially unclear if the pair attended the Garrison’s funeral. Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti Brown later hinted to her Patreon followers that Garrison’s funeral was the first time she had seen her entire family together in years.

Kody and Robyn, 45, were later spotted sitting in the front row at a memorial service on March 24 held by the National Guard. The pair sat a few chairs brown from Janelle and her and Kody’s son Hunter Brown.