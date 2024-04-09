Garrison Brown's Phone Shows Texts Before His Death: Photos

Robert Garrison Brown’s friends and family expressed concern for the Sister Wives star before his death, as seen in photos of his phone exclusively obtained by In Touch on Tuesday, April 9.

Garrison, who died by apparent suicide at 25 years old on March 5 after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, received a text from brother Logan Brown asking the Nevada National Guard servicemember to “give him a call” after Garrison sent him a message that seemed “off.” Additional texts between Garrison and mom Janelle Brown reveal that he called out of work sick prior to his death, and Janelle, 54, offered to let him stay at her home. She also told her son that she worried about him and expressed concern about Garrison to his siblings in a group text.